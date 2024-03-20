February CPI data stretches Reserve Bank’s comfort zone
Inflation is edging closer to the upper end of the central bank’s target range of 3%-6%
20 March 2024 - 16:01
Consumer prices crept up to 5.6% for the second month running in February, signalling a persistent upward trajectory that could spell trouble for an economy still on the mend and raise bets that the Reserve Bank will take longer to cut interest rates.
The February consumer inflation index is a nudge above the 5.3% recorded in January but it is edging closer to the upper end of the central bank’s target range of 3%-6%, and even further away from the preferred 4.5% comfort zone for Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.