Retailer confidence dips in first quarter
18 March 2024 - 17:44
Retailers’ business confidence dipped during the first quarter of 2024, emphasising the effect high borrowing costs continue to have on consumers.
The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) retail survey released on Monday slumped back to 34 in the first quarter of 2024, after jumping from 32 to 47 during the 2023 festive season, suggesting consumers are still shying away from big-ticket purchases...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.