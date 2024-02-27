Fiscal anchor not supported by parliament’s budget office
It may hamper the flexibility of policy responses to challenges and crises, says economic analyst
27 February 2024 - 16:50
The Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) believes that the fiscal anchor proposed by the National Treasury will worsen SA’s financial challenges.
The Treasury announced in last week’s Budget Review that it was working on a fiscal anchor and that in the meantime the achievement of a primary budget surplus (when revenue exceeds non-interest government expenditure) would serve as one...
