How to squeeze the taxpayer in an election year
Godongwana didn’t hike the personal income tax rate, but inflation will give him the cash just the same
25 February 2024 - 05:55
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has introduced extra “stealth” taxes on South Africans by failing to adjust income tax brackets and medical aid credits for inflation in his budget, tax specialists say.
They estimate that Godongwana’s strategy will suck an additional R18.2bn from the pockets of taxpayers in this election year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.