Godongwana’s big offshore boo-boo
Godongwana accepted his mistake... but said reversing the decision would be difficult.
25 February 2024 - 06:02
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has admitted that the National Treasury made a mistake when it allowed pension funds and other asset managers to increase their offshore holdings.
The amendment of regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act — introduced in 2022 to “externalise savings” of South Africa’s collective investment schemes industry in other markets — drew sharp criticism from a portfolio manager at the RMB/Sunday Times post-budget breakfast event in Cape Town on Thursday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.