Treasury weighs in on easing the Reserve Bank’s inflation target
Debut Macro-Economic Policy Review urges the Bank to be transparent about the effect of fiscal policy
23 February 2024 - 05:00
The Treasury has hinted that it could look to lower SA’s inflation target to make the economy more competitive and ease the pressure on the rand, a move the Reserve Bank has long been keen on.
The Treasury has also urged the Bank to be more upfront about the effect of fiscal policy on inflation. It said technical work had begun on the appropriate level for an inflation target for the economic context and whether this should take the form of a point or a range...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.