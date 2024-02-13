Economy

PODCAST | The perils of mining exploration in Africa

Chris Green, managing partner at law firm Hogan Lovells

13 February 2024 - 06:00
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/MARK AGNOR
Picture: 123RF/MARK AGNOR

A review of the recently held Mining Indaba is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Chris Green, managing partner at law firm Hogan Lovells. 

Green explores the promise and perils of mining exploration across the continent, as well as the technologies, polices, regulations and practices needed to bring new African mines into existence.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

He touches on regulatory challenges and opportunities in implementing new and disruptive technologies across the African mining supply chain. The mining sector has adopted a number of technologies that now allow for unmanned vehicles to dig deeper underground than before.

Artificial intelligence is now being used to analyse geographical information to assess areas of potential deposits.

Green also talks about the integration of ESG considerations into cross-border M&A transactions, with a focus on energy and natural resources.

Topics of discussion include: challenges faced in Africa’s mining sector; contribution of mining to economic output; the use of technology in exploration; and the role of sustainability in the sector. 

