First is the Satrix JSE Global Equity ETF, which Williams says “will provide an alternative option for investors who want to diversify their local equity portfolios and incorporate higher exposure towards rand-hedge stocks, particularly in light of the upcoming harmonisation of the FTSE/JSE benchmark indices (ALSI and SWIX) in March 2024”.
ETFs and other passive forms of investing have gained in popularity in recent decades. Popularised by US fund manager Vanguard, founded by businessman John C Bogle, ETFs are a type of security that can track an index, sector, commodity or other assets. These securities can be bought and sold on the stock exchange like any other stock.
Satrix will also list its MSCI ACWI Feeder ETF, meant to offer investors access to a diversified global equity index, offering exposure to over 2,900 companies from developed and emerging markets.
Topics of discussion include: the state of ETFs in 2024; Satrix’s decision to list two new funds; and factors currently affecting investment decisions.
• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
PODCAST | Satrix takes the lid off two new ETFs
Diversifying investment portfolios through exchange traded funds (ETFs) is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight
Diversifying investment portfolios through exchange traded funds (ETFs) is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kingsley Williams, chief investment officer at Satrix, one of SA’s biggest providers of index-tracking investment solutions.
The discussion focuses on options for people to invest their money in an environment where living and borrowing costs are hurting consumers and businesses.
Satrix is set to list two new ETFs in the first quarter of 2024.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
First is the Satrix JSE Global Equity ETF, which Williams says “will provide an alternative option for investors who want to diversify their local equity portfolios and incorporate higher exposure towards rand-hedge stocks, particularly in light of the upcoming harmonisation of the FTSE/JSE benchmark indices (ALSI and SWIX) in March 2024”.
ETFs and other passive forms of investing have gained in popularity in recent decades. Popularised by US fund manager Vanguard, founded by businessman John C Bogle, ETFs are a type of security that can track an index, sector, commodity or other assets. These securities can be bought and sold on the stock exchange like any other stock.
Satrix will also list its MSCI ACWI Feeder ETF, meant to offer investors access to a diversified global equity index, offering exposure to over 2,900 companies from developed and emerging markets.
Topics of discussion include: the state of ETFs in 2024; Satrix’s decision to list two new funds; and factors currently affecting investment decisions.
• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
PODCAST | Defining AI business-use cases in 2024
PODCAST | AI for a competitive advantage, according to Amazon Web Services
PODCAST | Opportunities in SA telecom networks abound
PODCAST | Andile Ngcaba on how to grow Africa’s tech ecosystem
PODCAST | Making online spaces healthier for young people
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.