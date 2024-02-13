Mining output ekes out a gain in December
Production rises at a modest 0.6% for the third consecutive month of growth
13 February 2024 - 15:43
UPDATED 13 February 2024 - 19:28
Mining production grew in December, but at a much slower pace than the first two months of the second quarter — and less than market expectations — suggesting that the sector’s contribution to GDP, and by extension tax revenue, is less than what the National Treasury would prefer.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is due to present the 2024 national budget in parliament on February 21, and with GDP and tax revenues declining steadily, the task ahead may be challenging in terms of balancing the fiscus...
