Anglo starts hunt for lithium assets with Finnish deal

Mining major Anglo American, which owns no lithium mines, has entered into an agreement with Finnish Minerals Group (FMG) to support the European country’s “battery strategy”.
The announcement on Monday comes just two months after Reuters reported that Anglo American was looking at for lithium offtake deals as demand for electric vehicles (EVs) continues to rise...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.