Study lays out worrying effects of closing coal mines
13 February 2024 - 05:00
Research funded by the Water Research Commission has found that more than 6-million people in SA who live in mining areas will be affected socially and economically by mine closures, with communities in the coal belt and gold-mining areas likely to be the most affected.
The study calls for government and companies to think about the social risks that will accompany the closure of coal mines as new investments in the sector dry up while the country ramps up investments into cleaner energy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.