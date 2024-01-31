Many employees forced to stop working earlier than they plan, poll shows
Only 60% of people said they chose to retire when they reached the mandatory age, Retirement Reality Report reads
31 January 2024 - 20:15
The number of people who are forced into taking retirement when they wish to remain working has increased, according to a recent survey, indicating a worsening situation for SA’s older people.
This is according to the Retirement Reality Report 2023/24, commissioned by financial services firm and pension fund manager 10X. ..
