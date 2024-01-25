Producer prices continue downward trend in December
Decline to five-month low driven by falling food product prices and those for paper and printed products, though economist warn of upside risks
25 January 2024 - 14:41
Producer price inflation (PPI) slowed for a second straight month in December, reaching the lowest level in five months, according to Stats SA.
The annual decline to 4% in December from 4.6% a month earlier — well below the market forecast of 4.3% — was driven mainly by easing food product prices, which slowed to 4.7% from 5% in November, and paper and printed products, which dropped to 3.5% from 5%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.