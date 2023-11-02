Infrastructure development a key focus for state, says Ramaphosa
The president’s comments in parliament follow finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement
02 November 2023 - 18:25
Infrastructure development is going to be one of the key areas of the government’s focus, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.
He said during a question-and-answer session with MPs in the National Assembly that the government was fast-tracking growth enhancing reforms, which include a new, innovative financing mechanism for large, big-ticket infrastructure projects such as dams and waterworks which contribute to economic growth. ..
