Budget will not be good news for spenders, says Treasury
Edgar Sishi says huge revenue overruns of the past two years will not be repeated
03 September 2023 - 20:43
The head of the Treasury’s budget office has made it clear that the huge revenue overruns of the past two years will not be repeated and the budget in October will have to clamp down on government spending.
“The 2023 medium-term budget is not going to be happy for the spenders,” budget office head Edgar Sishi said at the Reserve Bank conference in Cape Town on Friday...
