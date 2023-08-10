How Treasury helps small firms beat power cuts
Treasury’s solar energy loan scheme targets adding 1,000MW over 12 months
10 August 2023 - 05:00
The Treasury has announced changes to its loan guarantee scheme for energy solutions to enable small businesses to invest in solar equipment. The aim is for small businesses and households to use the scheme to finance 1,000MW of solar rooftop capacity over the next 12 months.
The energy bounce-back loan guarantee scheme will offer households and businesses financing support to buy alternative electricity solutions such as rooftop solar, inverters and backup batteries...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.