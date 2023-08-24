Godongwana to investors: Brics is not a threat
As the Global South bloc eyes expansion, leaders unite against protectionism and push for an equitable global economy
24 August 2023 - 09:03
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says there is no reason the Brics summit in SA should have a negative effect on markets.
“It is beyond our expectations in terms of the attention [SA has received globally] and in terms of content that has emerged out of [the] Brics summit. Heads of state are flocking in from [the] Global South. Market reaction should not be negative. We are just talking about the outcomes of SA being in Brics for … 13 years now,” Godongwana said in an interview with Business Day. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.