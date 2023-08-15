Economy

WATCH: How SA can tackle its high jobless rate

Business Day TV speaks to Mapule Ncanywa, chair of the Brics business council skills group

15 August 2023 - 20:54
SA’s jobless rate edged lower in the second quarter and now sits at 32.6%, according to the Stats SA Quarterly Labour Force Survey released on Tuesday. Business Day TV discussed how SA can create a pipeline of skills leading to future emerging jobs for its workforce with Mapule Ncanywa, chair of the Brics business council skills group.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: How SA can tackle its high jobless rate
