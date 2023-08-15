SA’s jobless rate edged lower in the second quarter and now sits at 32.6%, according to the Stats SA Quarterly Labour Force Survey released on Tuesday. Business Day TV discussed how SA can create a pipeline of skills leading to future emerging jobs for its workforce with Mapule Ncanywa, chair of the Brics business council skills group.
WATCH: How SA can tackle its high jobless rate
Business Day TV speaks to Mapule Ncanywa, chair of the Brics business council skills group
