WATCH: HomeChoice’s earnings remain flat

Business Day TV talks to HomeChoice International CEO Sean Wibberley

15 August 2023 - 20:54
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

HomeChoice has hiked its interim dividend by 9.3%. This comes despite reporting flat revenue and profits, with headline earnings per share coming in just over 143c. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with the company’s CEO, Sean Wibberley.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

