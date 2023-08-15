WATCH: HomeChoice’s earnings remain flat

Business Day TV speaks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
As with PW Botha, business has zero chance of changing the majority party
Opposition acts after preliminary analysis shows most submissions oppose proposed basic education law
The coming national convention will fuel a bold pact among rival parties, targeting a historic political shake-up as the ANC’s power wanes
Business Day TV speaks to Mapule Ncanywa, chair of the Brics business council skills group
The UK government will funnel £45m to a scheme to offer interest-free loans during a two-year pilot project.
Plaintiffs sue US state over permissions for projects like coal and natural gas production
The one-sided PSL clash featuring the defending champions was effectively over as a contest by half time
The bite-sized, hand-built car pays homage to the luxury sports car manufacturer’s successful 1924 racer
HomeChoice has hiked its interim dividend by 9.3%. This comes despite reporting flat revenue and profits, with headline earnings per share coming in just over 143c. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with the company’s CEO, Sean Wibberley.
Business Day TV talks to HomeChoice International CEO Sean Wibberley
