SA Consumers increasingly turn to cards as costs rise
TransUnion’s SA Consumer Credit Index falls to lowest on record as individuals’ debt continues to deteriorate
03 August 2023 - 15:35
Consumers are increasingly using credit and store cards to maintain their living standards despite interest rates being the highest since 2008, according to the latest SA Consumer Credit Index (CCI) from credit bureau TransUnion.
The index fell to 39 — its lowest score on record (https://www.transunion.co.za/content/dam/transunion/za/business/south-africa-cci-q2-report-2023.pdf) — in the second quarter, a four-point decrease from the previous quarter and 10 points lower than a year earlier...
