June’s R3.54bn trade deficit is way below estimates
Shock trade figures signal economy will probably depend more on foreign funding amid heightened uncertainty
31 July 2023 - 20:59
SA recorded a trade deficit of R3.54bn in June compared with May’s downwardly revised R9.57bn surplus and way below market estimates of a R11.85bn surplus.
The development is a signal the domestic economy is likely to be more dependent on foreign funding at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty, which would further expose the country to exogenous shocks and financing risk...
