WATCH: Africa's agribusiness to drive economic development

Business Day TV speaks to Wandile Sihlobo from Agbiz

19 July 2023 - 16:57
Picture: 123RF/Ольга Бончук
Concerns about grain prices are mounting after Russia’s decision not to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative that expired on Monday. The decision which will affect the safe transport of grain from Ukrainian ports and Russia. Though SA has an adequate domestic supply, the potential price shocks will hit consumers and the supply chain, since Russia is world’s biggest wheat exporter and Ukraine is the fifth-biggest. Monitoring the fallout and attempts to secure alternative supplies is crucial to avoid a global food crisis. For a deeper assessment of the situation, Business Day TV speaks to Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist of Agbiz.

Ramaphosa pins hope on Putin to revive Black Sea grain deal

The deal, pivotal to Africa’s requirements, was suspended on Monday after Russia pulled out
National
2 days ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Hoping for a mild El Niño to avoid higher grain prices

A harsh El Niño might result in a lower harvest compared to recent seasons of bumper crops
Opinion
1 week ago

Farmers brace for arrival of El Niño in SA

The probability of below-average rainfall for summer crop production is very high for 2023 due to El Niño. However, this does not necessarily equate ...
Business
2 weeks ago

PODCAST: Zimbabwe may face a significant maize shortfall

Zimbabwe's 2022/23 maize production could reach 1.5-million tonnes,  almost half of the ample harvest of 2.7-million tonnes in the 2020/21 production ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Or listen to full audio

