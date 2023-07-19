BankservAfrica index posts best score in a year
One contributing factor was load-shedding amounting to 712GWh of power in June compared to 2,042GWh in May
19 July 2023 - 12:04
A recovery in the latest BankservAfrica’s latest Economic Transactions Index (Beti), leading to its highest score in the past year, hints that SA’s economy might have fared better than expected in the second quarter.
In June, the index recovered to 133.6, up 1.3 points from May, helping it to reach its best score since June 2022...
