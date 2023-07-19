BREAKING NEWS: Inflation cools to 20-month low
Inflation is back within the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range
19 July 2023 - 11:02
SA’s headline inflation slowed to its lowest reading in 20 months, falling to within the Reserve Bank 3-6% target range. This further supports the view that the Bank might keep the repo rate steady at Thursday’s monetary policy committee rate announcement.
Stats SA on Wednesday said the country’s consumer price index fell to 5.4% from 6.3% in May. The reading is below the Thomson Reuters consensus of 5.6%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now