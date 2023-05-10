Economy

WATCH: Rest of Africa snaps up most of SA’s vegetable exports

Business Day TV spoke to Thabile Nkunjana from the National Agricultural Marketing Council

10 May 2023 - 17:02 Business Day TV
SA’s vegetable export earnings have been increasing moderately since 2022. Over the last five years, it has averaged R3.1bn. The bulk of that income comes from the rest of Africa, which scooped up a whopping 64% of the country's vegetable exports in 2022.

Business Day TV spoke to Thabile Nkunjana, agricultural economist in the agro-food chains markets and economic research division at the National Agricultural Marketing Council, for more insight

