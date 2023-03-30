Economy

Reserve Bank springs hawkish surprise

Central bank raises repo rate by 50 basis points, citing concerns about the impact of load-shedding and deterioration of global financial conditions

30 March 2023 - 23:13

The Reserve Bank has surprised the market with a steeper-than-expected 50 basis point rate, citing concerns about the effect of load-shedding on prices and of global financial market turmoil on the rand and inflation.

The hike, and the monetary policy committee’s more hawkish rhetoric, prompted the rand to a six-week high of R17.74 against the dollar, the strongest level in six weeks...

