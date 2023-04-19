Economy

Reserve Bank governor Kganyago affirms inflation forecast

Inflation has remained stubbornly high in SA since peaking in July 2022 at 7.8%

BL Premium
19 April 2023 - 10:44 Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 20 April 2023 - 07:23

The Reserve Bank stuck to its 2023 inflation forecasts on Wednesday, saying consumer prices will return to its target band later in the year even after data showed inflation unexpectedly accelerated for the second month running in March.

In an exclusive interview with Business Day on Wednesday, governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation would return to the 3%-6% target range in the fourth quarter as previously forecast despite the sticky food inflation, which he acknowledged caught the Bank by surprise...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.