Reserve Bank governor Kganyago affirms inflation forecast

Further rate hikes are also weighing on sentiment despite lower US inventories
A recent judgment provides final clarity on the issue of the use of replacement labour in the context of so-called defensive lockouts
The first round of wage talks got under way at the central bargaining forum on Wednesday and will continue until Friday
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
The PIC board held an ordinary meeting on Monday where it reprimanded the executives for keeping the board in the dark about the deal
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue in detail
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
The two merchants responsible for organising the donation event have been detained and an investigation is under way
His victory was 'proof that golfing gods do exist'
Street photography, streetwear, and street art converge in a unique, limited-edition compact camera by Leica
The Reserve Bank stuck to its 2023 inflation forecasts on Wednesday, saying consumer prices will return to its target band later in the year even after data showed inflation unexpectedly accelerated for the second month running in March.
In an exclusive interview with Business Day on Wednesday, governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation would return to the 3%-6% target range in the fourth quarter as previously forecast despite the sticky food inflation, which he acknowledged caught the Bank by surprise...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Reserve Bank governor Kganyago affirms inflation forecast
Inflation has remained stubbornly high in SA since peaking in July 2022 at 7.8%
The Reserve Bank stuck to its 2023 inflation forecasts on Wednesday, saying consumer prices will return to its target band later in the year even after data showed inflation unexpectedly accelerated for the second month running in March.
In an exclusive interview with Business Day on Wednesday, governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation would return to the 3%-6% target range in the fourth quarter as previously forecast despite the sticky food inflation, which he acknowledged caught the Bank by surprise...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.