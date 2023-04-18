Business confidence slips in March, but tourism a bright spot

Business Day TV speaks to Steven Schultz from Momentum Capital
What then is the purpose of the provision that the director-general may take into account the degree of representativeness in the workforce?
Some used grandparents’ proof of income to fall under the threshold for students from poor households
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Business Day TV spoke to Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie
Load-shedding, higher interest rates and JSE volatility push down business confidence index
Banks need to implement solutions that use global best practice for know-your-customer activities
Fox sued for knowingly airing false claims that Dominion's ballot-counting machines were used to manipulate 2020 US election
Sundowns approach their Caf Champions League quarterfinal against CR Belouizdad in unfamiliar territory.
The 22 seater is equipped with an array of convenience and safety features
Business confidence in SA slipped in March as the energy supply shortfall, higher interest rates and the volatile share market dented sentiment, the survey conducted by the SA Business Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) showed on Tuesday.
The business confidence index (BCI) declined by 0.6 index points to 111.3 in March versus 111.9 recorded in February. The reading is fairly consistent with other economic indicators pointing to the crippling effect of electricity rationing on businesses...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Business confidence slips in March, but tourism a bright spot
Load-shedding, higher interest rates and JSE volatility push down business confidence index
Business confidence in SA slipped in March as the energy supply shortfall, higher interest rates and the volatile share market dented sentiment, the survey conducted by the SA Business Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) showed on Tuesday.
The business confidence index (BCI) declined by 0.6 index points to 111.3 in March versus 111.9 recorded in February. The reading is fairly consistent with other economic indicators pointing to the crippling effect of electricity rationing on businesses...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.