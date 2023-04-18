Economy

Business confidence slips in March, but tourism a bright spot

Load-shedding, higher interest rates and JSE volatility push down business confidence index

18 April 2023 - 13:54 Andries Mahlangu

Business confidence in SA slipped in March as the energy supply shortfall, higher interest rates and the volatile share market dented sentiment, the survey conducted by the SA Business Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) showed on Tuesday.

The business confidence index (BCI) declined by 0.6 index points to 111.3 in March versus 111.9 recorded in February. The reading is fairly consistent with other economic indicators pointing to the crippling effect of electricity rationing on businesses...

