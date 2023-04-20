Economy

WATCH: Difficult to predict when rate hikes will end, Lesetja Kganyago says

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue in detail

BL Premium
20 April 2023 - 14:11 Business Day TV

Over the past two years, central banks around the globe have been hiking interest rates in a bid to tame rising inflation. SA has seen its ninth consecutive rate hike since November 2021.

That is amid muted growth, which will be further worsened by Eskom’s severe power cuts. In turn, the ailing economy will have a hard time digesting more interest-rate pain. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.