Economy

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Can South Africans live without Eskom?

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose

23 February 2023 - 16:33 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

SA is battling the longest and most intense power cuts in its history. The Financial Mail reports that South Africans cannot live without a functional Eskom.

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose to discuss how close you can get to going off-grid in your home.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Treasury takes the wheel at Eskom
Economy
2.
Roses and brickbats for budget speech
Economy
3.
What the latest data says about the risk of ...
Economy
4.
National Treasury slashes 2023 GDP projections to ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: Post budget analysis with academics and ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.