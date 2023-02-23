Pressure remains on the rand as SA awaits the greylisting announcement on Friday by the Financial Action Task Force
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
Much unhappiness lingers over the legislation to allow independent candidates in national and provincial elections
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Interim revenue grows 13.7% as number of new accounts increase 5.7%
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
Former Mastercard CEO has the right experience in public-private partnerships and strong climate credentials, says US president
Mooney scores 54 and captain Lanning 49 not out to propel team to the final in Cape Town
Companies create distinctive noises tied to the actual performance of an electric-car powertrain
SA is battling the longest and most intense power cuts in its history. The Financial Mail reports that South Africans cannot live without a functional Eskom.
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose to discuss how close you can get to going off-grid in your home.
Or listen to full audio
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Can South Africans live without Eskom?
