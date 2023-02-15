Economy

Tyremakers say tariffs to stop dumping in SA are key to saving industry

But the Tyre Importers Association has warned such duties will make it difficult for financially constrained consumers to afford new tyres

BL Premium
15 February 2023 - 17:49 Michelle Gumede

The local industry body of tyre manufacturers says  the criticism of its quest for additional tariffs on tyres imported from China was unfair as these were critical in keeping the local industry alive.

“Tyres imported unfairly into SA at unsustainable, rock-bottom rates limit the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers,” said newly appointed chair for the SA Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC) Lubin Ozoux...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.