Primary dealers placed R16.8bn worth of orders at the weekly auction — more than four times the R3.9bn of securities on offer, the Reserve Bank says
The government’s plans are also not compliant with the binding constitutional criteria set by the Constitutional Court for our anti-corruption entity
MEC David Maynier is working with police to ensure that thousands of pupils can return to school
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
The former Absa CEO and head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team joins on May 1
But the Tyre Importers Association has warned such duties will make it difficult for financially constrained consumers to afford new tyres
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Sturgeon steered her SNP to unrivalled dominance in Scotland and built on her popular support with her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic
Iranian-American billionaire reportedly working with a consortium of investors and an offer is likely within weeks
The electric VW ID 2 will reportedly adopt the Golf name when it goes on sale in 2025
The local industry body of tyre manufacturers says the criticism of its quest for additional tariffs on tyres imported from China was unfair as these were critical in keeping the local industry alive.
“Tyres imported unfairly into SA at unsustainable, rock-bottom rates limit the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers,” said newly appointed chair for the SA Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC) Lubin Ozoux...
Tyremakers say tariffs to stop dumping in SA are key to saving industry
