Africa’s growth to outperform developed markets, says AfDB

The continent’s GDP growth is projected to average about 4% in 2023 and 2024 — higher than the projected world averages of 2.7% and 3.2% in 2023 and 2024, respectively

19 January 2023 - 21:35 Thuletho Zwane

The African continent is projected to outperform the rest of the world in economic growth in 2023 and 2024, the African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch of the new biannual publication, “Africa Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook”, which will be released in the first and third quarters of every year, bank president Akinwumi Adesina said that despite global volatility Africa’s economic outlook is stable...

