Africa’s growth to outperform developed markets, says AfDB

Business Day TV speaks to Carmen Mpelwane from Sanlam Investments
How initial funds are spent will determine whether follow-ups will indeed follow
‘Eskom is a lost cause that cannot be saved or in any way assisted by making electricity customers pay more,’ says party leader John Steenhuisen
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Brewer says it wants a rival to planned Heineken and Distell cider merger
Africa’s economic outlook is stable despite global volatility, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
CEO Sergio Rial resigned less than two weeks after taking the job citing the discovery of nearly $4bn in 'accounting inconsistencies'
Cricket SA has neglected succession planning
Famous car brands and some equally famous cars celebrate their anniversaries in 2023, Mark Smyth raises a glass to a few
The African continent is projected to outperform the rest of the world in economic growth in 2023 and 2024, the African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Thursday.
Speaking at the launch of the new biannual publication, “Africa Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook”, which will be released in the first and third quarters of every year, bank president Akinwumi Adesina said that despite global volatility Africa’s economic outlook is stable...
