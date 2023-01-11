Economy

GLOBAL PROSPECTS

SA a drag on Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth, World Bank report shows

SA estimated to expand by only 1.9% in 2022, while Nigeria and Angola are both expected to grow by 3.1%

11 January 2023 - 05:00 Thuletho Zwane

Growth in the three largest Sub-Saharan economies — Nigeria, SA and Angola — pulled back sharply with SA, the region’s second-largest economy, growing the least as electricity shortages worsened and policy tightening was accelerated to curb inflation, the World Bank says.

The World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects report released on Tuesday shows that SA continues to be a drag on the continent’s growth prospects, estimated to expand by only 1.9% in 2022, previously 2.1%...

