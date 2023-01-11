MSCI's Asia-Pacific index outside Japan up 0.28% and Japan’s Nikkei 1% as investors prepare for crucial US CPI data that will influence Fed’s interest rate policy
Growth in the three largest Sub-Saharan economies — Nigeria, SA and Angola — pulled back sharply with SA, the region’s second-largest economy, growing the least as electricity shortages worsened and policy tightening was accelerated to curb inflation, the World Bank says.
The World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects report released on Tuesday shows that SA continues to be a drag on the continent’s growth prospects, estimated to expand by only 1.9% in 2022, previously 2.1%...
GLOBAL PROSPECTS
SA a drag on Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth, World Bank report shows
