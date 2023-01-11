Investors are betting that US prices cooled in December, paving the way for a more benign stance by the Fed
When faced with complex problems people can often find easy answers comforting even if they don’t really work
Auditor-general flags irregular expenditure of more than R10bn in Tshwane after opposition pledges to clean up municipal government
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Scrapping of proposed deal leaves Telkom as a bridesmaid after attracting three suitors over the past year
BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index improves for the first time in 7 months, but clearing house warns 2023 is unlikely to be much different to last year
Little-known or almost extinct varieties are making a comeback as vintners adjust to changing weather.
Anderson Torres, who was security chief in the capital, Brasilia, allegedly connived in the storming of government buildings and was abroad at the time of the attacks
First captain of a black national side to leave SA proved to be a player, coach, selector and administrator of great influence
From the vastness of the bushveld to the camdeboo plains, here are three lodges you have to visit this year
I want to place in the public domain something I have opposed over several decades: predictions about the social world. I will not invoke Walt Whitman’s apology for self-contradiction, and instead hide behind John Maynard Keynes’s “hunch”.
More recently, Christian Madsbjerg wrote in Sensemaking: The Power of the Humanities in the Age of the Algorithm that the success that gave George Soros his fortune included “investigation, conceptualisation, and strategising [but] started with a hunch”...
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Will 2023 be the year of the central bank?
Their mandates are always a means to an end, and those ends have to be social
