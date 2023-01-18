Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: Too little, too late for the US to counter China in Africa

This week’s visit to the continent by US treasury secretary Janet Yellen is unlikely to change anything

BL Premium
18 January 2023 - 05:00

Ordinarily, a visit to Africa by a senior US minister should be a big deal. It should significantly move the dial in trade, investment, humanitarian and aid relations with the host country. But this week’s Africa visit by Janet Yellen, the US finance minister, is unlikely to yield much.

Yellen, former head of the US Federal Reserve, is due to start a three-nation working visit including SA, Senegal and Zambia. Later in the year her boss, President Joe Biden, his deputy Kamala Harris, US trade representative Katherine Tai and commerce secretary Gina Raimondo will visit the continent...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.