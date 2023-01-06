Politics

ANC sidesteps step-aside rule as conference wraps

No word on the fate of the measure, but Ramaphosa says fight against shortcomings continues

06 January 2023 - 08:33 Hajra Omarjee
Delegates sing at the start of the ANC national conference at Nasrec, on December 16. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Delegates sing at the start of the ANC national conference at Nasrec, on December 16. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

While the ANC believes it is still best placed to advance a transformation agenda, it has softened its language in the fight against corruption. 

This was apparent at the closing session of the ANC’s national conference in the early hours of Friday morning. The second part of the party’s 55th national conference resumed in the Free State. During the first part in December, Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as president for a second term before the conference was adjourned.

A draft resolution on organisational renewal dealing with the party’s step-aside rule which forces leaders facing serious criminal charges to vacate political office, was left out of the conference declaration.  

“We must develop strong branches that monitor local services, that prevent corruption and poor service delivery,” was all ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula would say.

While sidestepping the words “step aside” in his closing address to the national conference, President Ramaphosa said the party is still committed to the fight against corruption.

“We all agreed and acknowledged our shortcomings and considered the factors that have eroded the people’s confidence in our movement,” Ramaphosa said. “This conference will also be remembered as a key moment in the path to renewal,” he added.

Former Gauteng Premier David Makhura was a little more direct in his language on corruption during a media briefing on the ANC’s policy resolutions, but also shied away from giving any detail on the way forward.

“We will not tolerate corruption and incompetence in our ranks,” Makhura said in reference to discussions on the party’s step-aside rule.

Meanwhile, a number of those accused of state capture were again elected to the ANC’s top brass and national executive committee.

Makhura, at a midnight media briefing, also conceded that state capture and corruption eroded public trust but insisted that the ANC is dealing with these “setbacks”. 

omarjeeh@businesslive.co.za

Ramaphosa calls for renewal of Free State ANC after alleged capture by Ace Magashule

Buoyant from his victory at Nasrec last month, the ANC boss challenged the Women's League to 'revive' ANC branches in the province
National
2 days ago

A guide to the ANC's policy proposals

Agenda includes load-shedding, social grants, Reserve Bank independence, immigration rules and SOEs
News
2 days ago

No Left, no white: the ANC is a shadow of its former self​

Once a broad church with a rainbow nation leadership, the ANC has lost its nonracial and ideological moorings
Features
2 weeks ago
