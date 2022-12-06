Markets

WATCH: Rand gains on GDP upswing

Business Day TV speaks to RMB fixed income and currency analyst Kim Silberman

06 December 2022 - 21:22
Upbeat GDP data has given the rand a boost, but traders are still concerned about how the Phala Phala scandal plays out. Business Day TV caught up with RMB fixed income and currency analyst Kim Silberman for a closer look at the currency scene.

