WATCH: How Nampak plans to strengthen its balance sheet

Business Day TV speaks to Nampak CEO Erik Smuts

05 December 2022 - 21:56
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUMIT DAVALl
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUMIT DAVALl

Nampak has been hit by a triple whammy: forex losses, higher interest rates and increased impairments. Business Day TV spoke to the group’s CEO, Erik Smuts, to find out how the firm is managing this and strengthening its balance sheet.

Nampak confident R2bn capital raise will steer it back on course

The packaging company’s push into the rest of the continent has led to a debt pile of R5.2bn by end-September
