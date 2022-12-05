Companies

WATCH: How Tharisa achieved record annual profits

Business Day TV speaks to Tharisa CEO Phoevos Pouroulis

05 December 2022 - 22:02
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

The strong commodity market and a weaker rand against the dollar has resulted in Tharisa delivering its strongest set of financial results. Business Day TV explored the group’s performance with Tharisa CEO Phoevos Pouroulis.

Tharisa delivers strong results and eyes hydrogen economy

Miner’s bumper profit positions it for next stage of growth
