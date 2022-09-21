Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
We all stand to lose if the government tightens immigration laws — including those of us able to afford shopping from the comfort of home
The RAF is contemplating retrenching about 400 workers out of a staff complement of 3,000, according to Numsa.
DA-led coalition ousts Johnson for failing to do oversight on service delivery
The social media app's new policies bar requests for donations, e-commerce capabilities and accepting gifts from users
Business Day TV speaks to Andre Botha from TreasuryOne
Barrick CEO Mark Bristow tells Denver Gold Forum that world at ‘inflection point’ amid uncertainty
Officials expect the benchmark rate to rise to 4.4% by year end and 4.6% during 2023
Terrence Mashego ruled out of Bafana’s two friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana due to injury
The Automobile Association calls on new duties on imported Chinese tyres to be reversed
Inflation has slowed to 7.6% year on year in August after softer fuel prices helped offset higher food and electricity inflation. Business Day TV unpacked the print and discussed what it means for the SA Reserve Bank’s next move on Thursday with FNB senior economist Koketso Mano.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Inflation eases on fuel price drop
Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Koketso Mano
