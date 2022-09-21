×

WATCH: Inflation eases on fuel price drop

Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Koketso Mano

21 September 2022 - 21:57
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART

Inflation has slowed to 7.6% year on year in August after softer fuel prices helped offset higher food and electricity inflation. Business Day TV unpacked the print and discussed what it means for the SA Reserve Bank’s next move on Thursday with FNB senior economist Koketso Mano.

