Economy Households' ability to manage debt nears pre-Covid-19 levels, survey shows A report by fintech group Altron has indicated that the ability of households to take on and service debt continued its recovery in the fourth quarter

Data from fintech group Altron has shown that the ability of SA households to take on and service debt has returned to near pre-pandemic levels — a further sign that SA’s economy should benefit a little from improved demand-led growth in 2022.

The Altron Fintech Household Financial Resilience Index (Afhri), compiled by economist Roelof Botha, rose to 111.1 points in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 2.4 points from the third, when it — like other economic measures — was hit by July’s civil unrest...