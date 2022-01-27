US fourth-quarter GDP growth best since 1984

Washington — US economic growth accelerated in the fourth quarter as businesses replenished depleted inventories to meet strong demand for goods, helping the nation to post its best performance in nearly four decades in 2021.

GDP increased at a 6.9% annualised rate last quarter, the commerce department said in its advance GDP estimate on Thursday. That followed a 2.3% growth pace in the third quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP growth rising at a 5.5% rate. Estimates ranged from as low as a 3.4% rate to as high as a 7% pace.

The economy grew 5.7% in 2021, the strongest since 1984. It contracted 3.4% in 2020, the biggest drop in 74 years.

Growth in 2021 was fuelled by huge fiscal stimulus, as well as very low interest rates. The momentum, however, appears to have faded by December amid an onslaught of Covid-19 infections, fuelled by the Omicron variant, which contributed to undercutting spending as well as disrupting activity at factories and services businesses.

Last year’s robust growth supports the Federal Reserve’s pivot towards raising interest rates in March.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday after a two-day policy meeting that “the economy no longer needs sustained high levels of monetary policy support”, and that “it will soon be appropriate to raise” rates.

The sharp rebound in growth last year could offer some cheer for US President Joe Biden whose popularity is falling amid a stalled domestic economic agenda after the US Congress failed to pass his signature $1.75-trillion Build Back Better legislation. It, however, diminishes prospects of more money from the government.