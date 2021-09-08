Construction recovery gains pace but is still incomplete, Afrimat says

The index rose to 110.3 points in the second quarter of 2021, meaning that activity was 10.3% higher than in the first quarter of 2011, which is used as a benchmark for comparison.

The index uses nine subindices, include salaries and wages in the construction sector, the value of buildings completed, sales of building materials, as well as passing of building plans.

Seven of nine of the indices rose in the second quarter of 2021, an improvement from three in the first quarter.

“Following a predictable sharp decline during the second quarter of 2020, the index has emulated the trend of several key sectors of the economy by staging a swift and pronounced recovery from the worst of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations,” economist Roelof Botha, who compiled the index, said in a statement.

Botha said there were several reasons to expect that the recovery would continue in 2021, including low interest rates, while a number of JSE-listed firms involved in the industry had recently produced robust results.

Examples cited by Botha include Cashbuild and Murray & Roberts, the latter of which indicated that its “significant, quality” order book had reached a new record of R60.7bn to end-June.

The damage caused to buildings and infrastructure during the unrest that occurred in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng during July will undoubtedly trigger substantial construction sector activity during the rest of the year, said Botha.

In addition to repair work, many of the retail centres and individual shops that were victims of the looting will upgrade their security and access control systems, which will further boost activity.

