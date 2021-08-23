South Africans not yet ready for the death of the office
People want to work close to home but not spend all their time there, property economist says
23 August 2021 - 19:47
The argument that most of us will work from home permanently in the future has been overblown as SA’s economy is not structured for it and people are more likely to work close to home instead, says property economist Francois Viruly.
A professor in property economics, investment and finance at the University of Cape Town, Viruly said in an interview while many offices may be converted to residential property, given their oversupply, working at a desk in a building with other people is far from over. ..
