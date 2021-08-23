Companies / Industrials R80m sale of Stefanutti mining services division falls through Conditions for a proposed deal almost worth company’s market value were not met in blow to survival BL PREMIUM

Loss-making construction and engineering company Stefanutti Stocks says the proposed R80m sale of its mining services division has fallen through due to a failure to meet all of the conditions.

These had not been fulfilled, or waived, the group said in a statement, and the proposed sale is part of a restructuring plan that could involve raising money through issuing new shares...