R80m sale of Stefanutti mining services division falls through

Conditions for a proposed deal almost worth company’s market value were not met in blow to survival

23 August 2021 - 08:23 Karl Gernetzky

Loss-making construction and engineering company Stefanutti Stocks says the proposed R80m sale of its mining services division has fallen through due to a failure to meet all of the conditions.

These had not been fulfilled, or waived, the group said in a statement, and the proposed sale is part of a restructuring plan that could involve raising money through issuing new shares...

