R80m sale of Stefanutti mining services division falls through
Conditions for a proposed deal almost worth company’s market value were not met in blow to survival
23 August 2021 - 08:23
Loss-making construction and engineering company Stefanutti Stocks says the proposed R80m sale of its mining services division has fallen through due to a failure to meet all of the conditions.
These had not been fulfilled, or waived, the group said in a statement, and the proposed sale is part of a restructuring plan that could involve raising money through issuing new shares...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now