COMPANY COMMENT
Afrimat won’t sweat falling iron ore price
Iron ore has been hitting highs in 2021 but the commodity is starting to lose momentum
04 August 2021 - 19:38
Afrimat will be able to handle more falls in the price of iron ore and investors shouldn’t fear that it won’t be able to fund its capital projects.
Iron ore has been hitting highs in 2021 but the commodity is starting to lose momentum. The price of the metal fell 16% in the past week after analysts said the world’s biggest user of steel would cut back on demand...
