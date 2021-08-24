National Finance minister open to Eskom plan for green financing It must be within debt envelope, Enoch Godongwana says of bid for R180bn in concessional financing BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says Eskom’s proposed green transaction looks possible at first glance, if the additional debt taken on remains within the envelope of existing government guarantees.

Godongwana, who has been in the job for less than three weeks, said the proposal has not yet reached his desk or been explored in any detail by the Treasury, which would be required by lenders to guarantee debt raised through the facility...