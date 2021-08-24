Finance minister open to Eskom plan for green financing
It must be within debt envelope, Enoch Godongwana says of bid for R180bn in concessional financing
24 August 2021 - 05:09
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says Eskom’s proposed green transaction looks possible at first glance, if the additional debt taken on remains within the envelope of existing government guarantees.
Godongwana, who has been in the job for less than three weeks, said the proposal has not yet reached his desk or been explored in any detail by the Treasury, which would be required by lenders to guarantee debt raised through the facility...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now