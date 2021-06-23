News Leader
WATCH: Why construction sector’s recovery has slowed
Independent economist Roelof Botha talks to Business Day TV about SA’s construction sector
23 June 2021 - 09:21
SA’s construction sector recovery slowed in the first quarter. Afrimat’s index for the industry declined to 109 points, driven by seasonal effects as well as the second wave of Covid-19.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to independent economist Roelof Botha for more insight.
