WATCH: Why construction sector’s recovery has slowed

Independent economist Roelof Botha talks to Business Day TV about SA’s construction sector

23 June 2021 - 09:21 Business Day TV
Construction workers at the Coega industrial development special economic zone in 2014.
Construction workers at the Coega industrial development special economic zone in 2014.
Image: Supplied

SA’s construction sector recovery slowed in the first quarter. Afrimat’s index for the industry declined to 109 points, driven by seasonal effects as well as the second wave of Covid-19.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to independent economist Roelof Botha for more insight.

