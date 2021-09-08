Sanofi buys Kadmon, adding important transplant drug to range

Sanofi has agreed to buy Kadmon Holdings for $1.9bn, adding a maker of immune therapies to expand its drug portfolio.

Kadmon investors will receive $9.50 a share in cash, which is 79% more than Tuesday’s closing price, the companies said Wednesday. Kadmon’s board has approved the deal.

Kadmon focuses on diseases that lack treatments, and it makes Rezurock, a therapy approved in the US for chronic graft-versus-host disease. Sanofi said it will add the drug to its transplant business, which makes immunosuppresants.

Sanofi has been on the acquisition trail. In August, the French drugmaker agreed to acquire its messenger-RNA development partner Translate Bio for $3.2bn, expanding in the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling Covid-19 vaccines.

