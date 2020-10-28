Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Day of debt reckoning arrives
Michael Avery speaks to a panel about the medium-term budget policy statement
28 October 2020 - 14:54
The day of the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) reckoning has arrived.
Michael Avery discusses how the fiscal crisis will define public policy over the medium term with former head of the Treasury budget office, Michael Sachs, an adjunct professor at Wits Southern Centre for Inequality Studies; Michael Katz, chair of ENSafrica, and head of the Katz Commission; and Keith Engel, CEO of SA Institute of Tax Professionals.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.