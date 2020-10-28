Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Day of debt reckoning arrives

Michael Avery speaks to a panel about the medium-term budget policy statement

28 October 2020 - 14:54 Business Day TV
Finance minister Tito Mboweni during his medium-term budget policy speech in parliament in Cape Town on October 28 2020. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Finance minister Tito Mboweni during his medium-term budget policy speech in parliament in Cape Town on October 28 2020. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

The day of the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) reckoning has arrived.

Michael Avery discusses how the fiscal crisis will define public policy over the medium term with former head of the Treasury budget office, Michael Sachs, an adjunct professor at Wits Southern Centre for Inequality Studies; Michael Katz, chair of ENSafrica, and head of the Katz Commission; and Keith Engel, CEO of SA Institute of Tax Professionals.

Government has bold plan to freeze public-sector wages

The move is likely to heighten tension with unions, which are already fighting to overturn government’s decision not to implement fully a three-year ...
National
2 hours ago

WATCH: Tito Mboweni presents medium-term budget

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is due to present the 2020 medium-term budget policy statement to parliament
National
2 hours ago

WATCH: What to expect from the medium-term budget​

Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman talks to Business Day TV about what to expect from the medium-term budget policy statement
Economy
2 days ago

WATCH: Government and labour still poles apart ahead of key MTBPS

Michael Avery talks to a panel ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement
Economy
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA on one-way ride to a debt crisis, warns ...
Economy
2.
Consumer inflation slows to lowest in three months
Economy
3.
WATCH: What to expect from the medium-term budget​
Economy
4.
IDC earmarks a role in SA’s recovery plan
Economy
5.
WATCH: Government and labour still poles apart ...
Economy

Related Articles

Here’s what’s in Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget

National

Treasury proposes review of tertiary education funding

National / Education

This is how deeply spending will be cut in departments and municipalities

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.