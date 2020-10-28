WATCH: Day of debt reckoning arrives

The day of the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) reckoning has arrived.

Michael Avery discusses how the fiscal crisis will define public policy over the medium term with former head of the Treasury budget office, Michael Sachs, an adjunct professor at Wits Southern Centre for Inequality Studies; Michael Katz, chair of ENSafrica, and head of the Katz Commission; and Keith Engel, CEO of SA Institute of Tax Professionals.